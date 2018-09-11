A Lagos magistrate’s court in Igbosere, yesterday, ordered a 31-year-old bus driver, Jamiu Adeoye, to sweep all four floors and premises of the court for biting a Police officer on his nose and chest.

Adeoye, whose residential address was not given, was, on August 3, arraigned on a count charge of assault.

He had pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties, who must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adeoye, who could not meet the bail condition when the case was called for mention yesterday, changed his plea to guilty.

Consequently, Magistrate A. M. Davies, found him guilty as charged and ordered him to do community service.

She told Adeoye to sweep the court promises, including the ground floor to the third floor.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on August 9 at 7.40p.m, at P & T, Obalende, Lagos.

He said Adeoye unlawfully assaulted Inspector Joseph Tirven, by giving him a bites on his nose and chest.

The prosecutor said the complainant tried to correct Adeoye for trying to injure him with his vehicle, but that Adeoye, instead of taking the correction, assaulted the Police officer.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.