



A 43-year-old bus conductor in Onitsha, Anambra State, Ikechukwu Ekenta, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his four-year-old daughter.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at their residence in the 3-3 area of Onitsha, Anambra state.

The suspect, who hails from Imo state was arrested by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, in collaboration with security agencies.

A statement from the office of the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Ndidi Mezue, obtained by our correspondent on Thursday in Awka, said Ekenta was alleged to have committed the act when the mother of the girl was in an undisclosed hospital where she was delivered of a baby.

The statement partly read, “The mother of the girl returned from the hospital where she was delivered of a baby girl. On getting home, she discovered that her first daughter was feeling pains in her private parts.





“She demanded to know what happened, the girl of four disclosed to her disbelief, that the father had fingered her and also had carnal knowledge of her.

“Receiving the report of the rape incident through a concerned citizen, the honourable commissioner immediately dispatched a team of social workers and another security agency to effect the arrest of the man who works as a conductor in the commercial city of Onitsha.

“A medical examination on the child confirmed that there was penetration and serious injury in the girl’s private parts.

“While the investigation into what transpired between the man and his biological daughter is still ongoing, the woman and her three daughters have been evacuated and are being cared for by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.”