A 38-year-old man, Segun Adekoye, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, alleged to have sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

The defendant, a bus conductor, who resides at Abule Egba area of Lagos, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that that the offence was committed on Sept. 23 on the Abule Egba road.

Emuerhi said that the bus conductor picked the 10-year-old girl and her mother in a commercial vehicle and offered to lap the girl since the mother was carrying another baby.

“While the bus was going, the defendant put his hand inside the girls skirt and touched her private part.

“The accused was sighted by the girl’s mother and two people inside the bus who quickly raised an alarm,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended by the passengers and handed over to the police .

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adekoye, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention.