A suspected burglar met his tragic end on Tuesday after he was trapped by burglar proofs at God’s Prestige Church, Arepo Street, Awori area of Abule Egba, Lagos.

The church, according to sources, had been burgled twice this year before the latest incident.

When newsmen visited the scene, the body of the unnamed robber was still trapped in between the burglar proof made of iron bars.

Sources said the robber must have gained access into the church on Monday night and got trapped before he could cart away items kept there.

“The first time the church was burgled early this year, the robbers carted away equipment such as keyboard among other music instruments.

“They came back a second time and stole electrical appliances, hence, the burglar proof was put in place by the church’s management.’’