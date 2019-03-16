Less than 72 hours after a building collapsed in Lagos, a two-storey uncompleted building has again collapsed on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
The incidence, which occured at Bode area of the ancient city has reportedly claimed several lives within the vicinity.
The building was said to have caved in around 5:50pm.
As at the time of filing this report, rescue operation has commenced.
