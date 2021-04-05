



Two male siblings were on Thursday morning, killed in a motorcycle accident in the Sotubo community, Ogijo, Ogun State. The accident involved an Okada with six student passengers who were on their way to school.

An eye witness said the motorcycle, popularly called Okada, a Red Bajaj Boxer, with registration number LSD 638 QB, ran under a moving red coloured Man-Diesel truck, with registration number, SHR 35 XA, in the community on the Sagamu-Ikorodu highway.

The witness said the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving and impatience on the part of the motorcyclist, resulting in the injury of one male and one female passenger.

Operatives of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were seen at the scene, took both the injured and presumed dead bodies to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.





Officials of both agencies also evacuated vehicles involved in the accident and cleared the road for normal vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the incident, Commander Seni Ogunyemi, Corps Commander/CEO, TRACE, commiserated with the family of the deceased, while reiterating the need for compliance to basic safety regulations, especially overloading an Okada on the highways.

Ogunyemi said, “The accident is indeed a very sad one, throwing up the need for us to intensify our school’s road safety training programme which is commencing across schools in Ogun state.

“The school road safety training will not only involve students, but also teachers, school heads and owners of the schools. The sensitisation for these trainings have already started to schools, and we would soon commence the trainings.”