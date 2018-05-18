Two brothers, Okechukwu Abugu and Ifeanyi Abugu, have appeared in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly threatening the life of their elder brother, Ndubisi Abugu.

The defendants appeared before the court on Friday, following a direct complaint of criminal intimidation and threat to life over a parcel of land, made by Ndubisi which they denied committing.

Ndubisi told the court ‎that sometime in 2004 his late father, Mr Anselm Abugu, gave him the parcel of land to develop as the first son of the family.

He further said that the defendants asked him to leave the compound which he had developed with his own resources sometime in 2017.

The complainant added that his brothers threatened his life over the ownership of the compound, saying that they also were children of their late father.‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria reports that offence bothering on intimidation and threat to life contravenes Sections 397 of the Penal Code.

‎Mrs Roseline Abugu, mother to the complainant and the defendants, explained to the court that she bought a piece of land in the name of the complainant when he was still very young.

She said she also bought a second parcel of land in her late husband’s name which was meant for all the children she had with him.

Mrs Abugu told the court that her late husband’s spirit could bear her witness.‎

‎‎The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted the defendants bail on self-recognition and ordered their uncle, Mr Oliva Abugu, their mother and their eldest sister, Mrs Eze, to settle the matter amicably.‎

Marafa said however that his ruling was premised on the fact the court lacked jurisdiction over the criminal matter.

‎He ordered them to return to court on May 22.‎