“My husband’s younger brother deflowered my daughter at age four,’’ 30-year-old Chineye Okolie told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Friday.

Chineye made the statement while responding to a divorce suit filed by Charles Okolie, her husband of 11 years, that she was lazy.

“My first daughter caught my 23-year-old brother-in-law, Emeka, who is living with us, raping my second daughter; she shouted and I rushed to their room to know what was happening.

“I met Emeka naked with his sex organ erect, I saw sperm and I cried. My daughter told me that was not his first time of doing it.

“I took her to the hospital and it was confirmed that she had been sexually abused.

“When my husband returned from work, I told him what happened and also showed him the medical report, he begged me not to tell their parents and that I should keep it secret.

“But he did not scold or discipline him,” she told the court.

The mother of two also accused her husband of infidelity and that he had infected her with diseases.

“My husband cheats on me a lot, he once impregnated a girl who had a set of twins (boys).

“He also married another woman last year without my knowledge and he packed out of our house last January and

he is still living with the woman.”

The respondent said that her husband used to attack her with some dangerous weapons whenever they were fighting.

“There was a day he beat me and that resulted in a miscarriage.”

Chineye urged the court to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of the marriage, adding “I don’t love him any longer.”