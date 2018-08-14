An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Waliu Babalola, to two years imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adisa Oladele, convicted Babalola following his plea of guilty.

Babalola of Mogaji Village, Eruoba area, Arulogun, Ojoo, Ibadan, was arraigned on two counts charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Oladele said, “The convict, having been found guilty of the offences, is hereby sentence to two years imprisonment on each count of conspiracy and stealing.”

He said the sentences would run concurrently, meaning that Babalola would spend only two years in jail.

The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option of N30, 000, which would be paid into the coffer of Oyo State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that Babalola and others at large conspired to commit the crime of stealing motorcycle.

Opaleye said that Babalola on May 31 at about 10.00p.m at Elepe Junction, Igbo-Oloyin Road, Ojoo, stole Bajaj Motorcycle with registration No: APM 274 UD valued N215,000 property of Mr. Tunde Salami.

“Babalola was arrested for stealing and taken to the police station, where the complainant pointed at the convict as the person that snatched his motorcycle from him.

“Babalola first denied the offence by pleaded not guilty, but, later admitted to committing the crime,” Opaleye said.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.