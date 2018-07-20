A 30-year-old bricklayer, Ajobi Iwaeni, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly assaulting a food vendor, Sikira Salawu.

Iwaeni, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count of unlawful assault.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the accused on June 23 at 1:00pm at a new site along Okitipupa-Irele road, Okitipupa, beat Salawu which caused bodily harm to her.

Omoyeigha said that the accused was playing with the complainant, who she rebuffed and which later resulted to disagreement between them.

The offence contravened Section 355 (9) Vol.1 Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ojuola said the surety must show evidence of one year tax as part of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until July 31 for further hearing.