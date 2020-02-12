<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 12-year-old boy and son of Alhaji Usman Kadiri, chair­man of a Fulani settlement at Ugwuachara village in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has allegedly set his father’s house ablaze, kill­ing his two year-old brother who was inside the thatched house.

The two-year-old brother who was burnt to death was identified as Idris Kadiri.

Our source said the fire in­cident also damaged property and rendered them homeless.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident and explained that the matter was reported to the police by the suspect’s father, Usman Kadiri.

She stated that the incident happened at about 12 noon on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Odah further stated that the suspect was at large, but assured that the police would get him arrested.





“We still have a place where we keep underage children who have committed one of­fence or the other. That’s the Remand Home or Correction Centres; so he will be kept there pending when he is of age.

“His case has to do with arson which resulted in the death of his brother; so it’s not a common offence.

“The small boy has been burial based in line with Is­lamic culture.

“The person that commit­ted the crime and the one burnt to death are from the same parents; even one of the victims who came to the sta­tion yesterday said the only thing he was left with after the inferno, was the cloth he wore to the station.

The Police spokesperson further advised the public to desist from playing with fire, especially at this harmattan season.