An 11-year old boy, Genesis Osekose, has regained his eyesight after battling cataract from birth.

Genesis regained his eyesight after he underwent surgery in a medical outreach sponsored by Seplat Petroleum Development Company under it’s “You can see” project.

Parents of Genesis rolled on the floor as the bandage on Genesis eyes were removed and he counted fingers placed before him.

Mother of Genesis, Grace, aged 41, said they noticed his problem when he was one.

Grace said they took him to several hospitals but the amount they were asked to pay was above their income.

“Our son started having cataract when he was one. We took him to the hospital but we could not afford the money they demanded. Whenever he is walking, he does not walk straight. The eyes were always paining him.

“A neighbour introduced us to the Seplat programme in Warri. They operated on the eyes and he could see properly. We have been battling the ailment for the past 11 years. He is in primary four because he could not see writings on the board. He always complained that his teachers used to beat him.”

His father Joseph said he left his job in finding solution to the ailment of Genesis.

“They demanded N240, 000 in Bayelsa State. I left my son’s fate to the hands of God when I could not raise the money.”

External Affairs Manager of Seplat, Chioma Nwachukwu, said the project was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the firm to give back to the host communities.

Chioma said the project was meant to restore vision to indigent people and touch lives of many individuals.

She stated that over 65,000 persons have benefitted from the project since 2012 while 3000 successful surgeries were carried out.

Her words, “We know the important of vision to people. We have been doing this since 2012. We have recorded a lot of success just like the case of little Genesis.

“We also do medical screening for ailment such as diabetes and hypertension after which drugs are given to beneficiaries.”

Commissioner for Oil Gas, Joseph Ugheoke, said the Edo State Government has provided enabling environment for investment to thrive in the State.