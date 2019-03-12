



Tragedy befell a family at Yar’akwa Balangu Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area, Kano State, on Monday evening, when their two year-old son, Abdullahi Jibril, fell into a well and died.

The spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

“We received a distress call at Kofar Nasarawa Division from one Malam Umar Umar, at about 3:40pm that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 3:50pm,” Mohammed said.

The spokesman said that the little Jibril was playing near the well in their house and mistakenly fell inside.

He also said that the body of the little boy was recovered by the team and later handed over to his father, Alhaji Jibril Aliyu.

Mohammed advised parents to stop their children from playing around the wells, endeavour to raise barriers round them beyond the height of kids, and always lock the lids.