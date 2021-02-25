



Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, spent Thursday in Dikwa, supervising distribution of social protect cash and food varieties to 34,000 vulnerable women and male households.

23,000 women, received N5,000 cash from a total of N115m, while 11,000 male heads of households were each provided a of rice, a bag of beans, a bag of maize grid, and a park of cooking oil.

The distribution is part of sustained efforts to support vulnerable communities that are denied means of livelihood by Boko Haram’s activities, and to prevent the insurgents from being to use social and economic incentives like food and cash, to recruit fighters from the same communities they impoverish.

Zulum after the humanitarian intervention to Dikwa residents, visited their general hospital and a central primary healthcare centre, both in the township of Dikwa.





Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has ordered special medical treatment of nine volunteers in the Civilian JTF who were attacked by Boko Haram in Dikwa, including flying them abroad if doctors recommend so.

The volunteers who are part of thousands of others, helping the military in ongoing battle against Boko Haram, had sustained serious injuries with some of them loosing their legs and becoming crippled

Before the special medicals, Governor Zulum approved a 100 percent upward review of monthly allowances for the nine volunteers to improve their well being.

Zulum paid tribute to them and to many others in the selfless sacrifices of contributing in ongoing combined efforts to bring an end to Boko Haram’s relentless attacks in parts of Borno state.