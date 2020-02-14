<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was tension on Friday morning in Bayelsa State following protests recorded in some parts of the state and Yenagoa, the state capital, against Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment which nullified the election of the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidate, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The protesters, who are believed to be supporters of the APC, took to the streets setting bonfires on major roads in the state.

The protesters comprising women and youths blocked different areas of the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road burning tyres and traffic control stands in sight.

They said the verdict of the apex court was unacceptable, insisting that it was either Lyon or no one else would be the successor of the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Newsmen monitored the incident and observed some tyres in flames while some had yet to be set on fire.





The incident occurred just as the Independent National Electoral Commission issued a Certificate of Return to Senator Douye Diri of the PDP as a prelude to his inauguration.

It was gathered that the demonstrations started in the night in different parts of Yenagoa as youths with APC flags blocked majors roads and made bonfires.

The Yenizue-Gene area of Yenagoa housing the State Secretariat of the APC was cordoned-off by the police when the protests intensified.

The policemen barricaded the area with patrol vans even as burnt tyres billowed with smokes.

Commercial activities were affected as businesses shut down for fear of being looted.

At the Ekeki Motor Park, some shops in the Seriake Dickson Shopping Mall were vandalized and looted.

As of the time of filing this report, the APC supporters were still on the rampage, moving from one major road to another in the state capital.