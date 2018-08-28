A traditional bone-setter, Ganranwei Robinson, on Tuesday advised people undergoing bone-treatment to avoid sex and cold water to ensure fast healing.

Robinson gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Riverine community in Festac/Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to the traditional bone-setter, it is necessary to avoid sexual intercourse until the wound heals, so that the treatment will not be prolonged.

He said: “The reason is because some patients may have sustained internal injuries.

“During intercourse and at the point of ejaculation, all the body systems will change, and it will affect the spot of the fracture, thus prolonging the healing.”

The expert cautioned those undergoing bone-treatment to guide against cold and soft drinks, to avoid rheumatic pains.

Robinson said: “You know when the bone breaks into two, the blood does not circulate well in the body because the affected portion is bandaged.

“If the person takes anything cold, it can cause him or her pain.”

The bone specialist advised patients with such problem to get treated for pains and infections before commencing bone-treatment.

According to him, such treatment makes the job of a bone-setter faster, adding that he refers patients to medical doctors to prevent complications.

He said: “I have medical doctors I refer patients to. The doctors take care of people with high sugar or blood pressure levels.

“The doctor treats the diabetes while I treat the wound.”