Boko Haram terrorists are occupying eight out of 10 local government areas in the northern part of Borno State, a federal lawmaker, Ahmadu Jaha (of the All Progressives Congress representing Damboa-Gwoza-Chibok), gave the startling revelation on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the plenary session of the House of Representatives while contributing to a motion on the need for special funding for security agencies.

“A number of geographical locations in Borno State and other insurgency-related areas are under the occupation of Boko Haram,” he said.

“Let us take for instance, in a local government that has 13 electoral wards like my own Gwoza, only three or four are not under the occupation of Boko Haram.

“In Chibok, I have 10 electoral wards, only two are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Damboa, I have 10 electoral wards, only one is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. This is as far as Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza federal constituency is concerned.

“The chief whip to the house can bear me witness, out of the 10 local governments in northern Borno, only two local governments and it is only their headquarters, are still not under the occupation of Boko Haram.”

His revelation contrasted sharply with the view of government that the terrorists are only in the fringes of Lake Chad and are not holding any Nigerian territory.

Jaha spoke the same day Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday, urged troops of the Nigerian Army, to give final push to end Boko Haram insurgency in North East.

He gave the charge while addressing men of the Operation Lafiya Dole sector 2 Command, Damaturu, Yobe.

“There is no better time than now to do it; this is the time to allow our country rest from the menace of Boko Haram.

“You should be ruthless with Boko Haram and anybody supporting Boko Haram, you should show no pity, let there be no excuses.

“I know you can do it, you know you can do it and the army headquarters knows you can do it,” he said.

He said commanders would be leading from the front.

“In Maiduguri, l am leading from the front, you should follow your commanders who will be leading from the front,” he said.

The commander insisted that Boko Haram must be defeated.

“Your strong courage should stamp out Boko Haram,” he said.