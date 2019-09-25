At least 33 Boko Haram militants were killed by Nigerian troops in a gunfight on Sunday, according to military sources on Tuesday.

Terrorists belonging to the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP, popularly known as Boko Haram, have reportedly executed an aid worker.

The slain aid worker was reportedly one of the six aid workers of the Action Against Hunger, who were abducted two months ago in Borno State.

Ahmad Salkida, via his verified Twitter handle, said the aid worker, a male was executed at a close range.

Salkida said that he saw the video of the execution.

Salkida added that ISWAP said it took the action because ‘the government deceived them’ following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

In the video, Salkida said that ISWAP also threatened to execute the other remaining workers of the International Non Governmental organization (ACF/AAH) in their custody.

