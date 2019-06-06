<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A body identified as the kidnapped mother of the lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 1, Hon Kate Owoko, has been discovered and taken to an unknown destination.

The 78-year-old Madam Owoko was kidnapped on April 18 from her residence at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Her abductors had contacted the family demanding huge ransom but the family was not able to meet the demand.

Sources said the family had not been forthcoming on negotiation with the abductors because of the government stance not to negotiate with kidnappers.

According to investigations the body of the old woman was discovered floating on the bank of the River Nun in the community.

Sources said the abductors were believed to have dumped her remains in the river after she died in their custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the sad development said her body had been deposited at the morgue.

Butswat explained that the police were making efforts to rescue the aged woman before her body was discovered at the waterside.

He said the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the “heinous crime.”