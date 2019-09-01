<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos commissioner of police, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered a comprehensive water-tight security at two different locations in the state where Bobrisky, controversial internet personality and cross-dresser, was to celebrate his birthday.

Bobrisy, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, clocks 28 on Saturday and had planned to mark his birthday at two locations, on August 31, at the Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and on September 1, at the Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island.

However, Muazu ordered the deployment of over 100 police officers to prevent a potential “breach of public peace” ahead of Bobrisky’s birthday.

In the statement issued to the police divisions in Elemoro, Epe, Victoria Island, and Alausa, Muazu directed that patrol vehicles and over 100 personnel be deployed to the venues to ensure that no immoral act takes place in the premises.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed,” it read.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island is to mobilize 50 men from own Area Command/Division to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokumbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island on 31/08/2019 and 01/09/2019 respectively.

“To be assisted by DPO Victoria Island, ACPOL Area ‘J’ Elemoro/SUPOL Maroko is to mobilize 50 men from own Area Command/Division to provide water-tight security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokumbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, on 31/08/2019 and 01/09/2019 respectively.

“Note, Area commanders/DPOs are to personally lead the men to the locations and ensure no immoral act should take place while the locations should be shut down if necessary all to ensure strict compliance please,” the statement added.

On arrival of the policemen at the venue, Borisky was said to have fled removing his shoes and wig.