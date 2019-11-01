<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seafarers who ply the Ngor-Bonny waterways in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state are in for tough times ahead as boat owners and drivers have threatened go on strike if their colleague abducted alongside two Policemen was not released.

Boat owners and drivers in Ngor chapter in Headquarters of Andoni under the Union of Nigerian Maritime Association (NMA) gave this threat while speaking to Journalists vowed to go on strike if the boat driver and the two policemen kidnapped three weeks three were not released.

The policemen and their boat driver were abducted on Monday, Oct. 7, and whisked to an unknown location. Since then, not contact has been established with them.

The NMA Chairman Ngor chapter, John Bibor, who announced the planned strike of members of the union said “It is strange for a boat driver to be abducted along with his boat much less holding him for weeks without contacts.

“As we speak, family members of the driver are suffering.They cry everyday demanding to see their father.

“The same thing is probably happening to families of the two Policemen. I know of them very well. As it is now, we cannot ply our boats near the Ngor waterside where they kidnapped them. If at the end nothing happens, we will protest.”