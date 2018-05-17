A blind septuagenarian, Monday Eroanya, was on Thursday arraigned at an Ikeja High Court in Lagos for allegedly aiding a robbery suspect to evade arrest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Eroanya faces a two-count charge of accessories after the fact to a felony and forgery.

He denied the charges.

Mr Eroanya, due to challenges with his sight, had to be led by hand to the dock.

The prosecution, led by Ms Abike Oluwasanmi, said that Mr Eroanya committed the offences on February 19, 2016 at Isheri, Lagos.

“The defendant aided Michael Eguogwu to evade arrest by providing a fictitious Way Bill used in transporting a robbed truck with registration number EPE72XJ loaded with new tyres.

“He had also forged the Way Bill for the truck which was transporting the new tyres from Lagos to Onitsha, Anambra State,” Oluwasanmi said.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 365(3)(j) and 415 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Judge Josephine Oyefeso adjourned the case until July 11 for trial.