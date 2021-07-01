‘Blackmailer’ nabbed after extorting N7 million from victim

A 25-year-old man, Adetoro Kazeem, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for blackmailing and extortion.

He was arrested following a report by one Gloria Ogunnupebi, who reported at the Obalende divisional headquarters Ijebu Ode, that in May 2021, she received a message from a strange foreign number via a voice note on her WhatsApp that she should send the sum of N200,000 or else her nude picture would be uploaded on social media for public consumption.

She stated further that to prevent the caller from exposing her to public ridicule, she sent the said amount to him, with the hope that everything was over.

However, she said the person continued to demand for more money from her every two weeks.

Ogunnupebi said the suspect had extorted up to N7,363,000 from her.

She told police that she decided to report to the authorities when she got tired of the continuous extortion and started contemplating suicide.

According to the public relations officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, promptly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect.

The detectives successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was apprehended.

On interrogation, Kazeem informed the investigators that he had many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended the detectives for a well done job, has ordered an indepth investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.