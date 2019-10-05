<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the senate president to look into the huge salaries of members of NASS to enable creation of more jobs for the teeming youths in Nigeria.

The cleric made this clarion call at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, weekend.

His call came days, after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, in a previous publication asked the Senate to begin the change Nigeria needs by cutting down their salaries in half.

In what he described as Sanusinomics, the Catholic cleric said ”As provoking as Sanusi said, if the salaries of a senator, 36 million naira is cut in half, it will create jobs for thousands of Nigerians with salaries of 92,000 naira each”.

He described the continued relapse of Nigeria’s economy, and increase in insecurity.

”We are the Poverty Capital of the world, what else do we need to know?

”A British Judge said: If there were a World Cup for Corruption, Nigeria will always play in the finals

“We are one of the most insecure places to be born into. We can go on with the readings from the Book of Lamentation. But we pause and consider Security. Everywhere, from the womb to the tomb is a zone of death. Mutation nomenclature of Insecurity.

He added that true practice of democracy can better Nigeria with time, calling for sound economic initiatives.

“Although years after independence, we are unable to manage our economy ourselves, if we stay with democracy and renew our faith and roll our sleeves, then we will get there”.

“If you have a sound Economy, you are guaranteed Security, and if you have sound Security, then you can be guaranteed sound development.”