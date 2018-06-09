The kidnappers who abducted 22 persons on Friday along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Road in Kaduna State have demanded for N5 million on the nursing mother among those kidnapped.

This was also as the bandits again kidnapped 10 other persons the same day.

The 22 persons were kidnapped at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi.

The latest abduction of commuters along this strategic route linking southern part of the country and the north has further deteriorated the security of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

Sources close to the husband of the abducted nursing mother said the kidnappers are requesting N5 million for her release together with the infant.

The husband, a retiree without monthly pension and gratuity, cannot afford to pay the ransom.

In a statement by the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance said: “We are calling on the federal government as a matter of urgency to conduct aerial bombardment of identified hideouts of armed bandits along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road, Kaduna international airport general area particularly Sabon-Birni and maidaro as well as Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road and Kamuku Forest. We are not safe and if care is not taking, peasant farmers in our community will not be able to farm this season due to presence of armed bandits around their farmland.

“Deployment of additional security personnel to Birnin-Gwari without aerial bombardment of armed bandit hideout and synergy with local vigilantes will be an exercise in futility.

“Time for the government to act is now, before armed bandits crushed our entire community.”