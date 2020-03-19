<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, delivered his reserved ruling on the admissibility of a bunch of evidence sought to be tendered by the prosecution in the ongoing trial of the ex-Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Justice Abang in his ruling noted that the argument must be in line with the provision of evidence Act.

He further added that the defence counsel failed to mention any law in support of his objection as he said, “The (learned silk), failed to mention any law to render the document inadmissible”.

According to him, it is sufficient for a witness to identify the documents in question which he is familiar with it.

The judge further stated that the court is a court of law and not a court of sympathy adding that the defense counsel, “may wish to propose a personal bill to the House of Assembly, regarding his submission, until that is done, I can’t be of any help to the SAN”, he stated.





Justice Abang, thereafter, ruled that the objection on the grounds lacks merit and accordingly ruled in favour of the prosecution and admitted in evidence a marked exhibit as evidence in favour of the B71, and adjourned till March 19, 2020, for continuation of trial within trail.

At the last adjourned date on March 17, 2020, the prosecution commenced its evidence in-chief with presentation of its six prosecution witness, (PW6), a banker at the marketing department of a new generation bank, who told the court that he is a friend and former colleague to Khalid Aliyu, the Pw5 and a brother to Maina.

During examination in-chief, the PW6 explained his relationship with Maina and how he was involved in the alleged N2billion money laundering.

It will be recalled that the EFCC on October 25, 2019 arraigned Maina and his son, Faisal, before the court alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd. Maina is facing a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering while Faisal was charged on a three-count charge of arms possession and violent act.