Students of the Federal Polytechnic Bida went on rampage within Bida township on Sunday destroying shops and beating up people due to misunderstanding with commercial drivers in the town.

It was gathered that some students boarded a commercial bus from Minna to Bida on Saturday and paid the driver to take them to the Polytechnic, but the driver reneged on the agreement and dropped them at the park.

All efforts to lay their complainants proved abortive as they were said to have been ignored by all the drivers in the park.

It was gathered that the students returned on Sunday morning with some of the Students Union Government officials but they were beaten by some boys in the garage who outnumbered them.

The Institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Husseini Enagi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the students returned back to campus, remobilized themselves and went back to town on rampage

“Our students said they were cheated by a driver and all means to lay their complainants were not entertained, rather, they were beaten up when they went with some SUG officials. Majority of them were injured. I do not have the exact number now.

“With this development, they went back to school and mobilized themselves and went on rampage in town. We have received reports that they started looting shops and beating people around. However, we are yet to get in touch with the SUG officials because everywhere is tensed now. “

A resident in Bida, Mr. Samuel Isah also disclosed that some youths in the town had also mobilized themselves and were attacking residents of students in town adding that most of the students have taken refuge inside the school campus.

A student, Deborah Amos, who spoke to newsmen on phone said that there have been shootings and throwing of tear gas by security agents in their bid to calm the situation. “As I am speaking with you now, they just sprayed tear gas. We are all in the school premises, we are seeing smoke and hearing shootings but we cannot go outside the school. “

The Niger state Command Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Muhammad, said the Police is on top of situation.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of injured students and looted shops cannot be ascertained.