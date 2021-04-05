



The Benue State Police Command has rescued a 13 year old girl who was kidnapped on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums terrorising Kwande local government area of the state.

The kidnap victims identified as Mngusuur Iorlian, was said to have been abducted at about 12 noon in her father’s residence, opposite NKST Church, Akpera in Adikpo town on Easter Sunday.

However, policemen under the codename of “Operation Zenda” were said to have trailed the abductors and rescued the victim from their den.

The men of Operation Zenda also arrested two suspects including one Vershima Sunday of Mbawer community, Nanev in Kwande Local govt area of the state and Grace Yaaor in connection with the kidnap.

According to an impeccable sources from the area, bubble burst when the hideout of the kidnap syndicate was raided by the Police following a tip off.





It was further gathered that during a gun duel with the police, one of the suspects identified as Vershima Sunday was arrested, while four others escaped with bullet wounds.

Also one lady identified as Grace Yaaor was arrested for concealing information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnap suspects while one motorcycle suspected to have been used by the hoodlum was recovered by the Police just as the kidnap victim, Mngusuur Iorlian, is said to have reunited with her parents.

When contacted, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incidence, saying the police are on top the matter and are trailing other fleeing members of the kidnap syndicate even as she assured that long arm of the law would soon catch up with them.