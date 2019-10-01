<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam (now a serving senator) and his ex-Finance Commissioner, Omadachi Oklobi, on Monday lost in the bid to stop their criminal trial.

Suswam and Okolobia are facing a nine-count charge of money laundering and diversion of N3.1 billion belonging to the state.

The charge was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, in a ruling, rejected their objection to the transfer of the case form the former trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who withdrew from it.

Justice Abang said he has jurisdiction to take over the trial and dismissed the objection raised by the defendants against the transfer of the case.

The judge said he had seen a letter, written on July 5, 2019 by Justice Mohammed, detailing why he recused himself from the case.

Justice Abang said the letter formed part of the proceedings in the case, despite the fact that the counsel to the prosecution and the defendants did not make reference to it in their submissions.

The judge, who read the letter, quoted Justice Mohammed as saying: “What I find disturbing is the continuous attack on my person by Sahara Reporters. How can I continue with the case the same Sahara Reporters has continuously made allusions to? There is no need to continue.”

He said Justice Mohammed complained that there was no need for him to continue with the case because whether Suwsam is eventually convicted or discharged, he (judge) would still be accused of bias.

Justice Abang also quoted Justice Mohammed in the letter, saying: “So, I find it necessary to recuse myself from the case.”

The judge said it would be a risky business, which he was not prepared to take, if he returned the case file to the acting CJ on the account of the defendants’ application.

He said the matter was reassigned to promote justice, adding that Justice Mohammed voluntarily recused himself, even without a petition.

Justice Abang averred that the case could suffer more delay and justice denied, if Justice Mohammed was compelled go ahead with it.