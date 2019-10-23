<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Benineses who allegedly stole their employer’s jewelry and property worth N38 million on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Felix Hounpkevi, a cook and Hyppolyte Todeho, domestic servant with conspiracy, intent to commit felony and theft.

They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in May, at No. 25, Aladin Close, Nothern Foreshore Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants who are from Benin Republic connived and stole Mrs Obianuju Chukwukelu’s two Rolex watches, two American passports, two Nigerian passports and a computer laptop all worth N36 million

“The defendants, connived with the others, broke into her room, stole the said properties and disappeared.

“The complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was apprehended after an investigation,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 412 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that section 287 and 411 prescribes a three year jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Fajana, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention.