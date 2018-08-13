An estrange husband, Tajudeen Balogun, has told a Customary Court sitting in Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State, that he frequently beats his wife, Adijatu Balogun, because she usually refused to allow him to make love with her.

Balogun, who was dragged to the court for divorce by his wife in a suit numbered: CV/516/2018, told the court that his wife of 17 years was fond of denying him sex whenever he demanded for it.

The taxi driver said he suspected that Adijatu was seeing another man, which had made her to continue to refuse his sexual advances.

Balogun, who accused his wife of infidelity, said that he wondered why she would be denying him sex when she knew that he did not have any other woman elsewhere.

He, however, further told the court that he didn’t mean to harm his wife when he used an axe to inflict an injury on her, saying that Adijatu frustrated him into attacking her when she broke the windscreen of his cab.

He said, “My wife is promiscuous. We started fighting when she refused to give me sex. And I always beat her whenever she denies me sex. I don’t drink or smoke, neither do I womanise; that is why I’m always angry with her that she doesn’t allow me to have sex with her.

“I did not intentionally inflict an injury on her. She was the one who caused it when she broke the windscreen of my car. And out of anger, I took an axe and hit her on her hand.”

Adijatu, in her defense, said that she denied her husband sex because he was not a responsible man as he never took care of her and their four children.

The mother of four said that her husband was fond of beating her whenever she denied him sex, saying that she had reported her husband to his family members, but all efforts to make him change his attitude proved abortive.

She is seeking to divorce her husband on the ground of frequent fighting, lack of care for her and their children, provocation, troublemaking and threat to life.

Adijatu also urged the court to restrain her estranged husband from further fomenting trouble at her residence.

In her ruling, the President of the court, Mrs. O. O. Sam-Obaleye, granted Adijatu’s prayers and dissolved the couple’s marriage.

The court held that the estranged husband should be responsible for the school fees and upkeep of the four children by paying her N12,000 monthly.