Indigenous fishermen of Foropa Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday caught a marine creature identified as a Sea Turtle.

Newsmen gathered that Foropa Community is along the Atlantic Ocean.

An indigene of Foropa community, Fawei Egbonkuma Young, confirmed the killing of the sea turtle.

He told newsmen that the sea animal was caught with a net on Saturday.

Fawei said, “Actually, it was caught yesterday (Saturday). It was caught with a net. It was struggling with the net when it was caught and brought to the shore.”





However, another resident of the community, Binaebi Oyeghe Mangrove Don, said the animal was butchered shortly after it was captured, shared and eaten by the residents of the community.

The Sea Turtle, usually found in Oceans, belongs to the class of marine reptiles known as ‘Testudines’. Unlike some amphibians and reptiles, the Sea Turtle can’t retract its head and limbs into its shells for protection. It is also known for constant migration.