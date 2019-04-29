<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A new Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, Monday resumed at the Bayelsa Police Command and vowed to deal decisively with the rising cases of cultism and armed robberies in the state.

Speaking at the Police Officers’ Mess in Yenagoa, Anozie said his strategies would proactively check activities of cultists and armed robbers disturbing residents in the state.

Soliciting the cooperation of journalists in crime fighting, the CP said he would conduct his operations in line with the rule of law and respect for human rights.

He said: “My leadership style will be intelligence-driven and also anchored on community policing. In this case, I shall crave the support and active collaboration of civil society groups such as community leaders, relevant youth organizations, religious leaders among others to rid the state of criminal elements.

“On my arrival, I was briefed in regard to the prevailing crime categories in the state such as cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, inter and intra communal disputes, among others. I have charged my officers to pick up the gauntlet, and proactively uproot crime and criminals in the state.

“My approach to fighting crime will revolve around respect for the rule of law and adherence to international best practices with a view to restoring public confidence in the ability of the police to discharge its constitutional duty creditably and create a safe environment in the interest of all and sundry”.