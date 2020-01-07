<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trigger-happy policeman, who shot a driver and other passengers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been arrested and disarmed by the state police command.

It was learnt that the policeman, who was guarding a new generation bank but decided to shoot the commercial driver for parking his vehicle in front of the bank, would face orderly room trial.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel had been taken into custody following suspicion of discreditable conduct and unlawful use of his firearm.

Butswat said following the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, the suspect was being detained at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

He said: “The unfortunate incident leading to his arrest happened on 6th January, 2020 when a PMF personnel on duty in a leading commercial bank in Yenagoa had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus over parking rights.

“In the ensuing argument, the policeman allegedly pulled the trigger of his rifle injuring the driver and one other occupant of the bus.

“Police Operatives of the Command who responded to the incident have evacuated and rushed the victims to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command has condemned the shooting incident and called for calm from the citizens.

“While expressing his sympathy with the injured victims, family and friends, he has equally promised that the case will be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated, and all indicted persons brought to justice”.

Butswat however said a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was not one of the victims.