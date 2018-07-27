Richard Kpodo, a former Security Adviser to the former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, was on Friday brought before a Magistrates’ Court in Yenagoa for alleged rape.

The accused was charged with unlawfully detaining one Teke Blessing on June 20 at Etegwe, Yenagoa, with an intention to defile her.

He was also charged with raping the said Blessing on the same day. However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

His counsel, Funilaifa Seibokuro, urged the court to grant the accused bail, which was opposed by the prosecuting counsel, Ayibatonye Jumbo.

Seibokuro said that the offence for which Kpodo was arraigned was a bailable one, and assured that his client, a well-known politician, would be available to face trial.

He also said that Kpodo had medical challenges and pleaded that he should be granted bail on self-recognition.

The prosecuting counsel, in opposing, said that if granted bail, the accused would interfere and influence the prosecution witness and, hence, jeopardise his trial.

He also faulted the claim by the defence counsel that the accused had medical challenge, saying there was no medical report to support it.

The court, presided over by Mrs. E.T.M. Ere, adjourned the case until August 10 for ruling on the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.