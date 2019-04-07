<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mr Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama local council area in Bayelsa State, Mr Michael Magbisa, has been abducted by gunmen.

According to investigations, the elder Magbisa was kidnapped in the wee hours of Sunday by seven gunmen

Eye-witnesses said the kidnappers shot sporadically in the air to scare people before they broke into his residence and forcefully took him away.

”It happened very early on Sunday morning at his residence at Mile 2 in Sagbama LGA. He was woken up from sleep and taken away,” the eye-witness account said.

Mr Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO) said the kidnappers gained entrance through an unprotected window and abducted their victim.

” Five men came in through an unprotected window, took him and escaped through the water ways.

”All security agencies have been informed to rescue the victim and arrest the abductors.”

Bayelsa State in recent times has been hit with a rash of insecurity challenges including killings and armed robberies.

Many Bayelsans had heaped the failure to tackle security challenges on the door steps of security agencies and the Bayelsa State government.