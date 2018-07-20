Some Residents of Amazor and Aghoro communities in Ekeremor Local Government area of Bayelsa that were affected by oil spillage have lamented blockage of their waterway by exhumed pipeline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an oil leakage occurred on May 17 at an oilfield operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The residents told NAN on Friday in Yenagoa that the waterway was blocked by the Trans-Ramos oil pipeline following the on-going Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) by the giant oil firm.

Chief Itoko Edwin, a traditional ruler in Amazor, said the spill which was still gushing out in some points had also affected Amazor community where more fishing settlements and sources of water were damaged.

Edwin, also Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), said the waterway blocked by the exhumed pipeline was hampering economic activities of the people as they could no longer transport goods and services.

“The Joint investigation Visit (JIV) by the SPDC on the spillage has commenced, but some exhumed pipeline have blocked the surface of our water which is the only route to our market and farmlands.

“It is very difficult now because we cannot have access to the farms.

“The sources of water have also been destroyed; we urged Shell company to expedite action in dealing with the oil spill in the area and bring relief to the victims,“ Edwin said.

Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, the Media Relations Manager of SPDC, had said that a JIV to the affected communities were underway to investigate the cause of an oil leak.

According to Odugbesan, the oil firm has convened a joint investigation team to visit the area.

He, however, expressed regret that the rains and swampy nature of the area were hampering the spill response operations.

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Producing Areas Enlightenment and Empowerment Initiative (OGPAEEI), a Civil Society Organisation, urged SPDC to extend the investigation to the newly affected communities.

Mr Jackson Collins, the President of the organization, listed the new affected communities as Amazor, Wisdom City Zion and Donseimor Ama.

“While the affected creeks are Fonkoro, Zeinkiki and Ekpanagbai, among others; some of the fish settlements include Tutu gene, Selekeye gene and Tebeyai, amongst others.

“Shell need to be proactive in the on-going investigation and try to reach out to the affected areas that have not been reached; they are suffering, no sources of water, farmland destroyed and waterway has also been blocked,“ he said.

NAN recalls that the preliminary findings indicated that the oil leaks were traced to corroded pipelines.