A former Bayelsa State Butchers Association chairman, Mr. Chibuzor Nwachukwu, was Tuesday night ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The death that threw residents of the Swali area of Yenagoa, the state capital into mourning, was reported to have resulted from single bullet that shattered his brain, and killed him instantly.

The assailants were said to have shot him, after noticing that he was dead, they removed his shirt, took his phone and made away with his money.

It was gathered that Chibuzor, the former chairman of the Swali market branch of the association was said to be returning from HAPITY hotel to his home at about 8pm Tuesday night when he ran into his killers who laid ambush in front of his house.

Chibuzor, 42 years old who hails from Nkanu community in Enugu State was married with four children.

Residents who spoke with DAILY POST said he had gotten to the door of his apartment when he was killed in an execution like-style, raising suspicion that it wasn’t a robbery attack.

Another source said Chibuzor ”was an easy-going man and always very friendly with everyone. He was the Associations last chairman and since he left, they haven’t had any other chairman of the union. Oh what has he done to deserve such a death,” he exclaimed.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat, said the police has visited the scene of crime and investigation has commenced.

Butswat said, “On 25 September 2019, at about 20:00 hours, unknown gunmen shot and killed one Chibuzor Nwachukwu ‘m’ 42 years, at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa.”