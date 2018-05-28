Unidentified motorcyclists have continued to attack people in Bauchi metropolis, as two more pedestrians were again stabbed on Thursday and Sunday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that certain motorcyclists have been terrorising residents of Fadaman Mada, Gida Dubu, Awalah and Madina Quarters areas of the metropolis in the past two months, stabbing no fewer than 10 pedestrians, out of which two have died.

The Sunday incident occurred around 8pm, adjacent to the NAN office at Fadaman Mada, when a motorcyclist slowed down, stabbed one Isiaka Hamisu, and zoomed off. The victim survived.

Hamisu, a resident of Madina Quarters, told NAN that he was trekking home when the incident occurred, saying he was taken to the hospital and treated of the wound inflicted on him.

On Thursday, a repeat incident took place in Fadaman Mada area at about 7.30 p.m., when another pedestrian, Husaini Umar, was stabbed in the same manner.

“Initially, the pain was not much, but after some hours, it became severe that I had to be rushed to the hospital for a second time,” Umar told NAN.

NAN gathered that in all cases recorded, the mode of action was the same – a motorcyclist slows down, stabs a person trekking, and zooms off.

“Most worrisome is that the motive for the stabbing of innocent pedestrians is not clear.

“Unlike the ones we are used to, whereby youths on drug stab people to dispossess them of their valuables, nothing is taken away from the victims in any of these cases,” a clergy in Bauchi, Malam Buhari Dahiru, told NAN.

Dahiru had, on May 2, witnessed the stabbing of a woman very close to his mosque in Fadaman Mada area.

Also speaking to NAN on the issue, the community leader of Madina Quarters area of Bauchi, Malam Ibrahim Musa, called for vigilance by all to unravel those behind the heinous act.

Musa, who had been shouldering the responsibility of taking victims to the hospital, said it is being suspected that the incidents have links with people engaging in ritual activities.

“There may be some people seeking blood to do something with it, more so that elections are around the corner. Otherwise, how does one explain the fact that victims are only stabbed but never dispossessed of anything?” he queried

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command said on Monday that it has arrested 12 persons in connection with the incidents recorded.

“So far, 12 persons suspected to be behind such ugly incidents have been arrested and taken to court.

“They were arrested during our patrols and incriminating objects were found on them. Prosecution is in progress,” DSP Kamal Abubakar, spokesperson of the command, told NAN.

He confirmed that the command had received report about a fresh incident on Monday (today).

“We have intensified security patrol as well as intelligence gathering to track down some of the culprits and bring them to justice.

“I am assuring members of the public that the command is always ready to save lives and property; all we need is cooperation in providing information on questionable characters,” he said.