The family of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammad, on Monday promised to give N2 million to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alhaji Adamu Duguri, the governor’s elder brother who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Newsmen report that the N2m reward was offered in a statement in Bauchi on Sunday by Alhaji Adamu Barde, on behalf of the family.

Newsmen had reported that Duguri was abducted by gunmen in Bauchi State at about 7:30pm on March 25.





The police had while confirming the incident said Duguri was kidnapped at a tailor’s shop in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi State.

However, Barde while soliciting for information leading to Duguri’s return appreciated everyone for their prayers and love.

He said “The family wishes to announce the sum of N2m payable to whoever provides information leading to Adamu Mohammed’s safe return.”