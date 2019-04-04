<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The tribunal set up to oversee post-election matters in Bauchi has so far received 26 petitions from aggrieved politicians seeking redress at the court.

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Bello Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, saying that 15 of the petitions are for the National Assembly elections.

“We have so far received 26 petitions in all. 7 are for the Senate. For the House of Representatives, we have so far received only 8 petitions meaning that not all the representatives submitted their petitions,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the tribunal has not received any petition for the governorship election in the state, pointing out that they still have time to file their petitions, except if they don’t want to challenge the election.

“You know, most of the complainants wait till the last minute before they file their petitions. They cannot be denied as it is their right as long as it’s still within the stipulated time,” he added.

On whether the tribunal has started sitting, the secretary said that it has started partial sitting.

“Yes, partially. The next thing the parties will wait for is filling of memoranda and replies. When this is over, we will issue out a pre-hearing session notice and together with the inaugural session. As soon as that is done, we we will start the pre-hearing session.” He said.

Newsmen report that the governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar, has hinted his party men that he will challenge his election loss in court.