Bauchi State government said it has traced 305 contacts of Governor Bala Mohammed and is now awaiting the results of the samples from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Alh. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of the state who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, made this known in Bauchi on Monday.

At the moment, Bauchi has six cases of Coronavirus victims. Governor Bala, who tested positive on 24 March was the first index case

Tela said all the 305 contacts had been located and their samples had been taken to Abuja for evaluation.

Tela said the state government was not satisfied with the length of time it took to get a test done.

He said each sample is taken to Abuja where people from other states were already on the queue for results of their tests.





He added that the state government is working towards having a testing centre in Bauchi state.

Responding to reports published by some online media about the state governor, Bala Mohammad testing negative to the Coronavirus, he said, “We don’t rely on what we hear or what we see on social media.

“The governor is doing very well, I’m sure most of you saw him on Skype the other day and yesterday he had a teleconference meeting at the Nigerian Governors Forum.

“It’s exactly two weeks now since he went into self isolation, and the protocol is for samples to be taken, we don’t rely on what we hear or see on social media.

“We rely on what the NCDC tells us and we have taken the sample and we are waiting for results from the NCDC and unless the result comes from the NCDC, as government, we will not make comments on it,” he said