A US-based Nigerian, Dr. Felix Ugwu, has applauded the improved peace and security in Enugu State in the last six years.

Ugwu, who is a patron of the Mandate Renaissance Initiative, a support group for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Enugu.

He said: “We, Enugu State indigenes in the diaspora, are happy with the improved security situation in the state.

“I can comfortably say that security in Enugu State has improved up to 90 per cent and I am pleased with the near zero serious crime wave in the last six years.”

Ugwu said the only crime which the government should tackle was pockets of Fulani herdsmen related attacks in some remote communities.

Ugwu, who commended Ugwuanyi for sustaining the security and peace, said it would help the state to grow economically.

According to him, no meaningful investor will invest his resources in atmosphere of rancour and insecurity.

Ugwu, a P.hd holder in Business Administration with specialty in Internally Generated Revenue, urged the state government to up its investment in agriculture potential of the state to boost its economy.

He said the state had vast land mass for the cultivation of rice, which if properly harnessed would create jobs and grew the state economy.

On democracy, he said Nigeria was still evolving, adding: “The democratic principle of one-man one-vote had not taken the centre in the country.

“No country in Africa can measure or equate its democratic standard with US democracy; it is where every vote counts.

“Nigerian democracy is still evolving and a lot has changed.

“With time, we will perfect and practice true democracy in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Mandate Renaissance Initiative, Ifeanyi Agu, has said that Ugwuanyi’s administration has brought a pragmatic approach in governance of the state.

“Ugwuanyi is a very good manager of human and material resources. He deserves a second tenure,” Agu, who is also Chairman of Udi South Development Centre, said.

Agu told NAN that the governor had surpassed the expectations of the people in staff welfare and job creation for the teeming youths of the state.

He said: “The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has brought a new dawn in governance in Enugu to earn him a re-election.”