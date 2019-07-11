<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna has sentenced a 38-year-old barber, Lanre Suleiman, to 13 weeks in prison for house breaking.

Suleiman was docked on two counts of house breaking and attempted theft, contrary to sections 347, 95 and 287 of the penal code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Ali told the court that one Mohammed Usman of Talba Estate, Minna reported the matter at the Kpakungu police station on July 9.

Ali said the complainant accused Suleiman of forcefully breaking into his house while he was away and attempted to commit an offence of theft, but was arrested by a neighbour and handed over to the police.

He further added that investigation revealed that Suleiman was behind series of house break-ins and theft in the estate.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Christiana Barau sentenced Suleiman to 13 weeks in prison or pay a fine of N13, 000.