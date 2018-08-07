The Police, yesterday, arraigned a 24-year-old barber, David Jude, who allegedly abducted and raped a 16-year-old girl, before a Lagos Magistrate’s court sitting at Ajegunle.

The defendant, who resides on Imam Street, Amukoko, Apapa, is facing a two-count charge of abduction and sexual assault.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Augustin Ejembi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between July 14 and 17.

He said the incident happened at two different addresses, one of which is Imam Street, and the other Amusu Street, Ijora Badia, Lagos.

Ejembi said the defendant allegedly abducted the teenage girl, from her parents’ custody, against her will.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 269 and 26 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Jude pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The magistrate, Mrs O. M. Ajayi, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till September 13 for mention.