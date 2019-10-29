<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have launched an attack at Eke town, Udi LGA, Enugu State.

Eke is the hometown of both the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who buried his wife, Augustina Okechukwu, last Saturday.

The daredevil attack by the gunmen left two persons fatally wounded.

One of the victims was identified as Mr. Maurice Onyibor, a manager with an old generation bank, who hails from Oma village in Eke town.

The full identity of the second victim, a middle aged woman has not been ascertained as at press time yesterday.

It was reliably gathered that the bank manager was attacked in the evening hours of Sunday around Isigwu Road going into Oma-Eke, off Eke-Egede road.

The banker was driving his car to his country home at Oma Eke when the gunmen waylaid him.

On sighting the gunmen, he was said to have attempted to escape, but the gunmen shot him in the process.

It was equally gathered that the woman was attacked almost in the same location the gunmen attacked the banker.

The woman who hails from neighbouring Akpakumeze was heading to Afa town when she was attacked by the gunmen at Eke.

Although the two victims survived, they sustained bullet wounds during the attacks by the gunmen.

They were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital as at the time this report was filed.

Ebere Amaraizu, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the report in a telephone interview on Monday.

Amaraizu, however, said the identity of the gunmen was not as speculated.

“We don’t know the identity of the gunmen yet but the happy thing is that the two victims survived. They are responding to treatment in the hospital. There was no death.

“We have commenced investigation. We are investigating to know what happened. We are going to bring the perpetrators to book. I can assure that the police was on top of the situation. There is no cause for alarm,” Amaraizu said.