A 23-year-old former banker, Godwin Diala, who allegedly defrauded a microfinance bank of one million Naira, on Thursday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Diala, who resides in Agege area in Lagos, on two counts of stealing and obtaining credit under false pretence.

Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 27, 2018, at 6, Sano Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant, who was a staff of Standard Chartered Bank, used the names of five different staff of the bank to procure the loan.

She also alleged that Diala forged documents and obtained one million Naira loan from Skystone Capital Investment Ltd, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that when the bank discovered the alleged fraud, Skystone Capital Investment Ltd wrote a letter to Standard Chartered, which in turn terminated the defendant’s employment.

“My Lord, the defendant wrote three post-dated cheques to pay back the N1million.

“Only one cheque of N100,000 cleared and the remaining two, with numbers 05795605 and 05795610 were confirmed dud cheques due to insufficient money in the defendant’s account,” he alleged.

Olaluwoye said efforts to reach Diala failed as Diala allegedly switched off his phone and refused to attend any meeting with Skystone Capital Investment Ltd to resolve the matter.

He told the court that Skystone Capital Investment Ltd’s finance officer, Mr Idris Abiola, made a formal report to the police station and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 315 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

Diala pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that both sureties must own landed properties in the court’s jurisdiction, and also reside within it.

Oghere adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for mention.