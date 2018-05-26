A 32-year-old banker, Oyeyemi Mashood Badmus, who allegedly misappropriated a sum of N2.9 million belonging to the customers of his employer, has been charged before an Ilorin Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused who resides at No. 162, Irewolede, Temidire Area, Ilorin, Kwara State allegedly used the money paid to him by some customers of the bank to play MMM and other kinds of online money making games.

Trouble started for the accused following a complaint on May 3 at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Surulere, Ilorin by the auditor of Fidelity Bank, Taiwo road branch, Ilorin that the accused stole customers’ money.

According to the bank’s auditor, the bank discovered through complaints from customers that the accused being a teller officer of Fidelity Bank, Taiwo road branch, Ilorin fraudulently converted customers’ money given to him for deposit into their accounts to the tune of N2,972,000 to his own personal use.

When the bank officials confronted the accused he was said to have not been able to give satisfactory reason for his act.

Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that investigation conducted at the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Ilorin revealed that the accused used his position as a teller of the bank to criminally convert customers’ money to his own.

The FIR added that the accused confessed that he used the money to play MMM, Twinkas and Lupas without the consent of the bank management and the customers.

The accused was dragged before the court on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation, which contradicted Sections 312, 322 and 309 of Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Mathew Ologbonsaye, informed the court that investigation into the case was in progress.

He objected bail of the accused and urged the court to remand him in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation.