A 32-year-old banker, Ifeanyi Otuesieme, on Monday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N230,000 from his employer.

Otuesieme is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in December 2019 at a bank on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Agboko said that the defendant, whose job description was to compute commissions paid to the bank’s direct sales agents, inflated the commissions by N230,000.





He said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the section stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Anjorin-Ajos, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until Jan. 15 for mention.