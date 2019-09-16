<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nine additional teenage girls and one boy were on Monday released by repentant bandits in Katsina State, as the dialogue and peace initiative of the state government continue to record success.

The victims were kidnapped from Ruma, Batsari Local Government Area of the state some weeks ago.

The victims said they spent about 32 days in captivity before the government secured their release.

They said they were given food and had not been sexually abused by the bandits.

The victims were handed over to the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari local government area, who would take them for medical check-up before reuniting them with their families.

Newsmen report that the state government has so far secured the release of about 67 persons since the dialogue and peace initiative started.

Thirty kidnapped victims on September 15, following the dialogue initiated by the state government with their leaders.

The victims were presented to Governor Aminu Masari at the Government House on Sunday in Katsina.

Newsmen report that the victims were kidnapped by the bandits from Kankara and Shimfida, both in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

They were thereafter taken to their hideout in Damsadau forest, Zamfara State, where they spent some weeks.

Katsina government earlier did a prisoner exchange with the bandits.

Nine bandits were released in exchange for five kidnap victims last week.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by bandits attacks. The armed bandits, sometimes in their hundreds, attack communities at will, killing many and kidnapping others for ransom.